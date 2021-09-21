Lourdes tops third straight unbeaten foe

Unbeaten foe? That’s no problem for the Lourdes football team which picked up its third straight victory against such opponents with a 63-26 win over Palmyra on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Knights were challenged early before building a big lead and then enjoying a running-clock throughout the second half.

Blake Miller passed the ball to Beau Lee to get the Knights on the board early. The play covered 16 yards.

Palmyra answered with a scoring drive capped by a 16-yard quarterback run. It was 6-6 with 6:35 to go in the first quarter.

Lourdes would then score 49 of the next 55 points to take total command.

A Miller to Lee five-yard scoring pass and a Miller two-point run made it 14-6 in favor of the Knights.

Palmyra fumbled and set up Lourdes for a 20-yard scoring drive on its next possession. Miller ran 15 of the yards and Joe Kearney ran the last five. A point after failed. It was 20-6.

After a three-and-out by the Knight defense, Lourdes got the ball on its own 35 and launched a scoring drive capped by a Miller to Zach Tesarek 18-yard pass and a Miller to Kearney two-point pass. It was 28-6.

Palmyra turned the ball over in the second quarter with Miller making the play for the Knights. A 40-yard drive featured a 17-yard Kearney run and a three-yard Miller scoring run. A point after kick had the score at 35-6 with 6:11 left until half.

Palmyra got back on the board with a 62-yard drive capped by an 18-yard quarterback run. And the score was 35-12.

But Lourdes struck back with a one-play drive as Miller found Lee on a 50-yard scoring pass. The point after was a kick. It was 42-12.

Lourdes scored again before the half. Miller found Lee on a pass to covert a 3rd-and-6 and then capped the drive with a short run. The point after kick had the halftime score at 49-12.

Anytime the score favors one team by 35 or more points after half, a running clock rule goes into effect which allows for the clock to stay in motion save for injuries, time outs and scores.

Lourdes padded its lead to ensure those rules would stay in effect in the second half. Miller took the ball to the house from 47 yards away. A point after failed, but it was 55-12. And Kearney scored on a 10-yard run, then added a two-point play and it was 63-12.

Palmyra scored twice before the end of the game to make it 63-26. With the win, Lourdes advanced to 4-0 on the season. Palmyra fell to 3-1.

Miller passed 10-of-15 for 152 yards on the game and ran for 141 yards. Kearney had 51 yards rushing. Lee had 84 yards in receptions and Vance Wenninger had 34 yards in receptions.