Pioneers fall just short against Orange

A late rally came up just short for the Nebraska City softball team on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Beatrice.

The Pioneers were down 11-5 after five complete innings before falling 11-9.

Offensive leaders were Emma Cowden, home run; Emma Smailys, double; Emilee Marth, two singles; Sydnee Nickels, single; Emily Breazile, single; and Pacie Lee, single.

Kendyl Schmitz pitched two strike outs, walked six and allowed 11 runs, 10 earned, on nine hits.

In other action, the Pioneers lost at Omaha Gross, 9-1, on Sept. 16.

The contest was 4-0 thru five innings before the Cougars picked up a five-run frame.

Cowden hit a home run while Smailys had a single and a double. Bianca Hoy and Madi Hoyle had singles.

Schmitz pitched two strike outs, walked two and allowed nine runs, four earned, on nine hits.