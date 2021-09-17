Pioneer tennis stops Elkhorn

The Nebraska City tennis team competed on Monday, Sept.. 13, at Waverly; on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Elkhorn and on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Beatrice. Monday’s match was a tough one for the Pioneers against an up-and-coming Waverly team, but the squad bounded back nicely against Elkhorn with the match coming down to the top three singles contests where Pioneers pulled victories in all three. Beatrice got the win over Nebraska City on Thursday with Caleb Poggemeyer providing a highlight by teaming with Connor Causgrove for a doubles-court win and then also winning on the singles court.

Waverly 8, NC 1

On the doubles courts: No. 1, Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove, lost 8-6; No. 2, Anthony Robinson and Eli McNeely, lost 8-1; and No. 3, Keno Schultz and Braydon Thornton, lost 8-2.

On the singles courts: No. 1, Anthony Robinson lost, 8-1; No. 2, Eli McNeely, lost 8-2; No. 3, Caleb Poggemeyer, lost 8-6; No. 4, Connor Causgrove, won 8-2; No. 5, Keno Schultz, lost 8-0; No. 6, Abraham Cortez, lost 8-4; and No. 7, Nathan Dia, lost 8-4.

NC 5, Elkhorn 4

On the doubles courts: No. 1, Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove, lost 8-6; No. 2, Anthony Robinson and Braydon Thornton, won 8-4; and No. 3, Lucas Nielson and Zach Ackerman, lost 8-2.

On the singles courts: No. 1, Anthony Robinson, won 8-5; No. 2, Connor Causgrove, won 8-5; No. 3 Caleb Poggemeyer, won 8-0; No. 4, Braydon Thornton, lost 8-4; No. 5, Abraham Cortez, lost 8-4; and No. 6, Nathan Dia won, 8-6.

Beatrice 6, NC 3

On the doubles courts: No. 1, Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove, won 8-2; No. 2, Anthony Robinson and Eli McNeely, lost 8-4; No. 3, Braydon Thornton and Nathan Dia, lost 8-4; No. 4, Keno Schultz and Zach Ackerman, lost 7-5; No. 5, Lucas Nielson and Cutler Adams, won 6-4; and No. 6, Trevor Teserac and Ethan Graves, lost 6-4.

On the singles courts: No. 1, Anthony Robinson, lost 8-5; No. 2, Eli McNeely, lost 8-1; No. 3, Connor Causgrove, lost 8-2; No. 4, Caleb Poggemeyer, won 8-5; No. 5, Keno Schultz, won 8-6; and No. 6, Braydon Thornton, lost 8-3.