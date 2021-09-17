Pioneer boys' CC ties with rated Badgers

The Nebraska City Pioneer boys’ cross country team finished in a tie with No. 3 rated Bennington at the Badgers’ home meet on Thursday, Sept. 16. Both the Badgers and Pioneers finished with 25 team points. Bennington earned first place over Nebraska City on a tie-breaker

The individual leader for the Nebraska City team was Mason Houghton, who placed 3rd with a time of 17:45. Coach Ron Schaulis said Haughton continued a run of three strong performances. Schaulis also noted that Haughton was 44th at this same race a year ago.

“He has now developed into one of the top runners in the state,” said Coach Schaulis.

Sam Musa placed fourth with time of 18:07 in what Coach Schaulis said was Musa’s best outing of the season. Alex Rico won a fifth place medal in 18;09, and Schaulis said it was another very good run for him. Schaulis said Hayden Beccard’s 13th place time of 18:55 represented a gutty performance. Jeremy Polanco recorded a time of 22:26.

“It takes a darn good team to beat us right now as we continue to improve weekly,” said Coach Schaulis. “This looks to be the best boys’ team we have had for many years.”

Turning to the Pioneer girls’ results from Bennington, Nebraska City placed third in the 12 team race with Bennington winning.

Evie Madison led the girls with a 12th place medal in a time of 22:20. Coach Schaulis said it was another outstanding effort for Madison. Other times were Izzy Fulton, 24:35; Stella Young, 25:10; Malayna Madsen, 25:41; Bayley Allgood, 26:25; Vivian Gay, 29:05; and Eloise Gay, 31:05.

Coach Schaulis said the times were good considering the heat.

Nebraska City will be in home action on Thursday, Sept. 23 for its home meet at Wildwood Golf Course.