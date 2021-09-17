NC volleyball hosts Thursday triangular

The Nebraska City volleyball team hosted Auburn and Falls City for a triangular on Thursday, Sept. 16.

After dropping the first set against Falls City, the Pioneers held leads and played well through most of the second set, then fought off match points before falling short, 25-11 and 27-25.

Katie Schreiter had a double-double with 14 kills and 10 digs. Laney Denniston had six kills and nine digs. Casey Smith had 10 digs, 17 set assists and two ace serves and Tierra Andrew had nine digs.

In its second match of the night, Nebraska City won the first set 25-16 against Auburn, then fell in two sets by scores of 25-19.

Schreiter had 12 kills, five ace serves and nine digs. Denniston had 10 kills, while Tierra Andrew had 10 digs and Smith had 20 set assists.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, the Pioneers fell to Syracuse, 25-16 and 25-10 and Plattsmouth, 25-15 and 2-16.

Schreiter and Denniston were kill leaders on the night. Smith had the lead in digs and set assists.