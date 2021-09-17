Lourdes volleyball tops Brownell-Talbot

Elizabeth Heng served 21-of-22 on Thursday, Sept. 16, in a dominant three set win over Brownell-Talbot. The majority of Heng’s serves came in a 25-2 first set. Lourdes won the second and third sets 25-14 and 25-19.

Stat leaders were Aspen Meyer, 17 kills; Jenna Box, eight kills; Sofia Barrientos, nine digs and two service aces; Gracie Ragland, 12 digs and two service aces; and Sofia Fulton, 29 set assists.

The win advanced Lourdes’ season record to 8-6.