Golfers shoot sixth at Blair Invite

Ella Welsh posted a sixth place 90 with a low nine-hole round of 41 during action at the Blair Invite on Monday, Sept. 13, at the River Wilds Golf Course.

Elkhorn North had the team win and the top two finishers for the tourney with Emily Karmazin, 68; and Julie Karmazin, 71.

Other scores for Nebraska City were Grace McNeely, 103; Grace Easley, 116; Isabelle Johnson, 124; and Natalie Nelson, 139.

In the team race, Elkhorn North shot 316 and was followed in order by Columbus Scotus, 376; Waverly, 392; Bennington, 412; Elkhorn, 429; sixth-place Nebraska City, 433; and Blair, 438. There were 10 teams in the field.