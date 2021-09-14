Softball team sweeps at Falls City

Nebraska City allowed three runs in three games and swept through the Falls City softball tournament on Saturday.

Victories were against Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca, 14-2; Falls City, 4-0; and Freeman, 5-1.

Offensive leaders against Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca were Emma Smailys, single and double; Pacie Lee, double; Emilee Marth, single and triple; Taryn Godsey, single; Bianca Hoy, single; Kendyl Schmitz, 2-for-3; Emily Breazile, 2-for-3; and Madi Hoyle, 2-for-2.

Emerson Becker tossed four frames, struck out one, walked one and allowed two earned runs on five hits.

Offensive leaders for Nebraska City against Falls City were Emma Cowden, double; March, single, double and home run; Sydnee Nickels, double; Hoy, single; Schmitz, single.

Schmitz tossed seven strike outs, walked three and allowed no runs on four hits.

Offensive leaders for Nebraska City against Freeman were Smailys, 3-for-4; Marth, 2-for-3; Becker, 2-for-3; Breazile, 3-for-3; Nickels, single; Cowden, single; and Lee, single.

Schmitz struck out nine, walked one and allowed an earned run on four hits.