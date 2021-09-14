Second quarter keys Knights at J-B

Kirt Manion
Nebraska City News-Press

Lourdes exploded for 22 second quarter points and stacked on 21 more in the third quarter on the way to a 49-8 win at Johnson-Brock on Friday, Sept. 10.

Blake Miller passed and rushed impressively to lead the Knights. He threw 16-of-23 for 209 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 15 times for 108 yards and two scores.

Vance Weninger was second on the Knights’ rush list with 6 carries for 46 and a score.

Leading in receptions were Joe Kearney, grabs for 78 yards and a score. Beau Lee had six grabs for 55 yards. 

Tackles leaders were  Will Funke and Michael Bequette.

Kaleb Howard kicked an extra point and had eight kick off touchbacks.

Lourdes defenders put the crunch on a GACC runner during recent home football action.