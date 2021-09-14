Second quarter keys Knights at J-B

Lourdes exploded for 22 second quarter points and stacked on 21 more in the third quarter on the way to a 49-8 win at Johnson-Brock on Friday, Sept. 10.

Blake Miller passed and rushed impressively to lead the Knights. He threw 16-of-23 for 209 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 15 times for 108 yards and two scores.

Vance Weninger was second on the Knights’ rush list with 6 carries for 46 and a score.

Leading in receptions were Joe Kearney, grabs for 78 yards and a score. Beau Lee had six grabs for 55 yards.

Tackles leaders were Will Funke and Michael Bequette.

Kaleb Howard kicked an extra point and had eight kick off touchbacks.