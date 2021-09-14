NC offense rolls as Pioneers pound Mustangs

Once the Nebraska City offense got rolling, there was simply no stopping it.

Nebraska City scored 34 second quarter points and never looked back on the way to a 61-14 drubbing of the Omaha Concordia Mustangs on Friday night at Pioneer Field.

The Pioneer offense had success from the start, it just took a bit for points to follow.

An eight-play drive went from the Pioneer 32-yard line to the Concordia four yard line with the march being powered in part by a 35-yard Bayler Poston run. NC turned the ball over on downs though.

A late first quarter drive produced yards and ended in points. Nebraska City took the ball at its own 40-yard line with 1:01 left in the quarter. Runs of 13 and 24 yards by Poston and quarterback MJ Nelson put Nebraska City in position. Poston finished the work with an 11-yard scoring run and Eddie Gonzalez added a point after kick. It was 7-0 with 11:01 to go in the half.

After a three-and-out by Concordia, the Mustangs pinned the Pioneers at thier own two yard line. Three plays later, the ball was at the opposite end of the field. Poston ran for 52 yards on one carry and Nelson carried it to the end zone on a 43 yard rush. A Gonzalez point after made it 14-0.

Defense was involved as well on Friday. A first quarter interception by Gavin Bailey and a strip sack, also by Bailey in the first quarter, stopped Mustang offensives.

A Mustang fumble was scooped up by Nelson in the second quarter and, after a 35-yard run back and a Gonzalez point after, it was 21-0.

Concordia got on the board with a scoring drive powered mostly by a long kick return. And Nebraska City got the points right back as Nelson returned a kick off for 92 yards to the end zone. Gonzalez booted through the extra point. It was 28-7.

Nebraska City was up 14 and had just a few seconds on the clock, but still found the play making ability to add more points before half. Nelson hit Braden Thompson on a 76-yard touchdown pass to make it 34-14 at half. Nelson found Thompson on a 39-yard scoring pass on the Pioneers’ opening possession of the second half and, after a Gonzalez kick, it was 41-14.

Other Pioneer scores were by Poston, 45 yards (47-14), Poston, 24 yards (54-14); and Kalan Fritch, 5-yard touchdown (61-14).

Stat leaders for Nebraska City were Nelson, 9-of-17 for 180 yards passing, eight carries for 89 yards rushing; Poston, 17 carries for 219 yards rushing; Fritch, five carries for 36 yards.

Defensive leaders were Thompson, Peyton Grubbs and Jayden Borns.

Gonzalez ended up with seven point after kicks on the night.