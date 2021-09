Seward topped the Nebraska City volleyball team on Thursday, Sept. 9, by the final scores of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-17.

Stat leaders for the NC team were Katie Schreiter, nine kills and eight digs; Laney Denniston, seven digs; Tierra Andrew, seven digs; and Casey Smith, six digs and 12 set assists.

Nebraska City will return to action on Sept. 14 for a triangular at Plattsmouth. First serve is set for 5 p.m.