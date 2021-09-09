Pioneer CC competes at Clarinda

The Nebraska City girls’ and boys’ cross country teams competed at the Clarinda Invite on Tuesday.

Nebraska City’s boys’ team placed second out of 16 teams with 58 points, trailing only Clarinda, which had 56.

It was the best finish for the Pioneer boys’ at Clarinda in over 20 years.

The boys were led by Mason Houghton, third in a time of 18:39.

Coach Ron Schaulis said the run represented another great outing by Mason and said the Pioneer has developed into a great runner by virtue of all the miles he put in over the summer.

Other runners were Alex Rico, seventh place in 18:44; Sam Musa, 10th, 19:37; Hayden Beccard, 11th, 19:39; Jeremy Polanco, 22:24; and Sage Mclaren, 25:33.

Coach Schaulis noted that the top four runners for the boys’ team had especially low times as a group compared to efforts at any other meet for some time. Schaulis noted that Rico’s performance represented a “great effort once again” and that Musa’s performance was “outstanding.” Schaulis said Beccard “continues to shine.”

Evie Madison’s 6th place finish led the Pioneer girls team. Schaulis said Madison ran a great time of 24:05 and noted that this was Madison’s first medal as a cross country runner.

Izzy Fulton ran 25:06 and scored her first career medal at 13th place medal. Malayna Madsen won a 17th place medal in a time of 25:50 in what Coach Schaulis said was “another good outing for her.” Stella Young won her first varsity medal with a 20th place finish in 26:01. Bayley Allgood ran 27:37 while Vivian Gay ran 27:54; Eloise Gay posted 32:08 and Caroline Gay ran 33:57.

The Pioneers placed 3rd in the 16 team event with 75 points. Clarinda finished first.

“It was a great day for the team, winning seven individual medals,” Coach Schaulis said of the Pioneer program’s overall performance. “I am happy with where we are as a team at this point of the season for both the girls and boys.”

Pioneer JR Rico won the boys’ middle school race in a time of 11:12. It was his second victory in as many chances. Steven Flores ran 16:18. Other times were Jayden Bailey, 16:44; and Cayden Miller, 18:14.

Pioneer Joslyn Crispin was the girls’ middle school runner up in a time if 13:24. “ It was another great race for her,” said Coach Schaulis.