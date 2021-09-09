NC tennis posts LC tourney highlights

Nebraska City’s top singles and doubles players had solid outings to highlight the Pioneers’ day at the Lincoln Christian tournament on Friday, Sept. 3 at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

Coach McNeely said the Pioneer No. 1 doulbes team of Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove had a great tournament with three wins in four matches, the only loss coming to a strong team from Omaha Skutt Catholic. And Anthony Robinson, the team’s No. 1 singles player had a 2-1 record with both victories coming in hard-fought 8-6 decisions.

Overall, Coach Jason McNeely said the tournament was a tough one with Nebraska City going 1-3 in the dual-style event. McNeely said the Pioneers were nursing sore shoulders and still working to find the correct combinations for the line up card. Still, there were plenty more positives than negatives.

“Many of our young players showed some real growth playing in their first tournament of their careers,” said McNeely. “There’s some real competition for No. 3 doubles.”

Roncalli Dual

Nebraska City grabbed an 8-1 win over Omaha Roncalli on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Coach McNeely said teh team is doing the little things well.

"We played well,” said McNeely. “When our guys focus on doing the little things well, the games just take care of themselves. I look forward to seeing how our doubles develop over the next couple weeks. We need to decide who will play where as we get closer to state."

Individual results follow.

On the doubles courts: No 1, Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove, won 8-0; No 2, Anthony Robinson and Eli McNeely, won 8-0; No 3, Keno Schuldt and Braydon Thornton, lost 9-7; No 4, Nathan Dia and Zach Ackerman, won 6-2; and No 5, Lucas Nelson and Cutler Adams, won 6-1.

And in singles action: No 1, Anthony Robinson won, 8-3; No 2, Eli McNeely, won 8-2; No 3, Caleb Poggemeyer, won 8-3; No 4, Connor Causgrove, won 8-0; No 5, Keno Schuldt, won 8-4; No 6, Braydon Thorton, won 8-4; No 7, Nathan Dia, won 6-0; No 8, Zach Ackerman, won 6-1; No 9, Lucas Nelson, won 6-2; and No 10, Cutler Adams, lost 6-4.

Omaha Bryan Dual

The Nebraska City tennis team beat Omaha Bryan, 9-1, on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Steinhart Park Tennis courts.

Individual results follow

On the doubles courts: No 1, Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove, won 8-1; No 2, Anthony Robinson and Eli McNeely, won 8-0; and No 3, Keno Schuldt and Braydon Thorton, lost 8-0.

On the singles courts:

No 1, Anthony Robinson, won 8-4; No 2, Abraham Cortez, won 8-3; No 3, Lucas Nielson, won 8-0; No 4, Nathan Dia won 8-0; No 5, Zach Ackerman, won 8-1; No 6, Gavin Kobersteing, won 8-1; and No 7, Trevor Tesarac, won 8-0.