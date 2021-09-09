NC softball blasts Trojans, 16-4

Nebraska City built a 9-4 lead after three innings and then stacked on seven insurance runs in the fifth and sixth frames combine to top Platteview 16-4 in a road softball clash on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Pioneers finished with 16 runs on 15 hits and did not commit a defensive error.

Emilee Marth had three doubles and a single. Sydnee Nickels had two doubles and a single. Emma Smailys had a double and two singles. And Emerson Becker drilled a homer and had a single. Emma Cowden, Bianca Hoy and Kendyl Schmitz all had singles.

Schmitz pitched for nine strike outs, issued three walks and gave up four earned runs on seven hits over six innings.

Wahoo 8, NC 7

A late-game rally gave Wahoo just enough to clip the Nebraska City softball team in a one-run decision on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the NC Softball Complex.

Nebraska City finished with seven runs on 12 hits and had five errors.

Emilee Marth had three hits including a double, as did Emma Smailys. Emily Breazile had a single and a double; Emma Cowden and Pacie Lee had doubles. Bianca Hoy and Kendyl Schmitz had singles.

Schmitz pitched five strike outs, walked two and allowed eight runs, three earned, on eight hits.