NC golfers second at Pioneer triangular

Triangular golf action on the Pioneer Golf Course in Lincoln saw the Nebraska City girls’ team pick up a second place finish with a mark of 205. Norris had a 209 and Waverly had the best score of the event with a 196.

Individual leaders for the Nebraska City squad were Grace McNeely, 46; and Ella Welsh, 47. Grace Easley had a 54 while Isabelle Johnson had a 58 and Natalie Nelson had a 73.

Delaini Harper of Norris had the low round overall with a 44. McNeely’s 46 took second.

Plattsmouth Invite

Nebraska City posted a 440 and took fourth place in a 12-team field at the Plattsmouth Invite on the Bay Hills Golf Course.

Omaha Duchesne swept the top four places in the individual scoring and posted a 364 to win the tourney title. Bennington shot 413 for second and Auburn shot 426 for third. Blair tied with Nebraska City at 440.

Isabell Gutschewski of Duchesne had the top score for the event at 86. The top 15 medaled for the meet. Ella Welsh of Nebraska City shot 106 and took 14th. Coming in just out of the medal hunt was Grace Easley with a 16th place 107. Other scores were Isabelle Johnson, 113; Grace Easley, 114; and Natalie Nelson, 141.