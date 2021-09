Lourdes volleyball box scores

Below are box scores from recent Lourdes Knight volleyball matches.

def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19

Aspen Meyer, 10 kills; Jenna Box, seven kills; Kaitlyn Howard, three service aces; Sofia Barrientos, three service aces; Gracie Ragland, 10 digs; and Sofia Fulton, nine digs and 18 set assists.

def. Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-15

Aspen Meyer, eight kills ad nine digs; Kassidy Olson, five kills; Ruby Bruggeman, four kills; Sofia Fulton, five service aces and 21 set assists; Sofia Barrientos, five service aces; Gracie Ragland, 10 digs; and Kaitlyn Howard, eight digs.

def. East Butler, 25-17, 25-22

Aspen Meyer, 11 kills; Ruby Bruggeman, five kills; Sofia Barrientos, eight digs; Gracie Ragland, seven digs; and Sofia Fulton, 21 set assists.

lost to FC Sacred Heart, 25-22, 25-17

Aspen Meyer, 10 kills and six digs; Sofia Barrientos, eight digs; and Sofia Fulton six digs and 21 set asssits.

def. Humboldt-TRS, 25-17, 25-23. 25-20

Aspen Meyer, 19 kills; Gracie Ragland, 10 digs; Sofia Fulton, nine digs and 30 set assists; and Sofia Barrientos, eight digs.