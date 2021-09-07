Sports Briefs, 9-10

Nebraska City News-Press

Caffey Tabbed Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Nebraska volleyball senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Caffey paced the Huskers with 1.56 blocks per set alongside 2.44 kills per set on .405 hitting last weekend as No. 4 Nebraska went 3-0 at the Ameritas Players Challenge. The Chicago, Ill., native earned all-tournament team recognition.

Peru State football falls to Central Methodist

Bobcat quarterback Grant Gutschow passed for 20 completions, 234 yards and a pair of scores but Central Methodist was able to edge the Peru State football team by three, 27-24, on Saturday, Sept. 4.

A 34-yard touchdown pass near the end of the second quarter and a 14-yard scoring pass at the start of the third quarter had Central Methodist up 20-3. Gutschow ran an 8-yard touchdown and threw for a 46-yard touchdown pass which capped a 10-play drive to get trip the lead to 20-17. Kyle Owens caught a three-yard pass from Gutschow which capped an 11-play drive which cut the deficit from 27-17 to the final margin of 27-24. That final score came with under a minute left in the contest.

Peru State was coming off a dominant season-opening win over Missouri Valley, 47-21, on Aug. 28.

The Bobcats led that contest 40-7 entering the final quarter of that game.