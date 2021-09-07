Peru State Cross Country Previews

Nebraska City News-Press

PSC Men’s Cross Country 2021

Peru State men's cross country is heading into the 2021 season under second-year coach James Cole. This will be the second season of the men's cross country team after being resurrected as part of Peru State Athletics. Cole will have a very young team and will look to get better in every meet that they run in for the 2021 season.

The Bobcats return to lead the program are junior Edwin Quinones (Loiza, P.R.), Andrew Black Elk (Rushville), and Alan Simpson (Powhattan, Kan.).

The newcomers for the 'Cats are junior Matthew Ramold (Nebraska City) and freshman Simeon Chase (Malcolm), Logan Garcia (El Centro, Calif.), Jeremy Matuszewski (Bellevue), Eleme Mayani (Omaha), Adnrew Russell (Alma), and Gavin Smith (Omaha).

The Bobcats had already been practicing for the anticipated first meet that is scheduled for September 3 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational. The men will run at 7:30 p.m.

The Bobcats will participate in five additional meets which includes the Heart of America Athletic Conference Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Nov. 6. In addition, Peru State will host its annual Nebraska's Toughest Mile on Saturday, Oct. 30.

PSC Women’s Cross Country 2021

Heading into the 2021 season under second-year coach James Cole, the Bobcat women's cross country team looks to improve in the upcoming season. Cole will have an inexperienced team as they return only three runners from last year's campaign.

Returning for the Bobcats are seniors Aubrey Wattier (Raymond) and Alyssa Brink (Oakland, Iowa), and sophomore Isabella Watkins (Omaha).

Newcomers for the Bobcat women's cross-country team are sophomore Sarah Davis-Kovarik (Palmyra) and freshmen Alonna Hearron (Kansas City, Mo.), Emma Larson (Fremont), Abigail Neal (Peru), Sarah Vodicka (Geneva), Brena Davis (Auburn), and Naomi Wilson (Council Bluffs, Iowa).

The top returning runner for the women's team is Brink. Brink and Wattier will lead the young team as they compete for a berth in the women's cross country NAIA national tournament.

The Bobcat schedule will begin on Sept. 3 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Invitational. The women will run at 7:00 p.m. The women's cross-country team will be hosting the Nebraska's Toughest Mile on October 30 with a time still to be announced.