Nebraska City News-Press

Members of the Lourdes volleyball team pose for a picture after securing three wins in four matches for a second place finish at the Weeping Water tournament last weekend. Wins were against Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19; Weeping Water, 25-8, 25-15; and East Butler, 25-17, 25-22. The Knights’ only loss came to Falls City Sacred Heart by scores of 25-22 and 25-17.