Knights take control, cruise at home

A touchdown just before half and another score right after the break, put the Lourdes football team in complete control on the way to the team’s second win of the season in the home-opener for the Knights against Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 3.

Lourdes enjoyed a 31-14 lead in the late first half when Guardian Angels’ misfortune turned into a Knight touchdown.

A bad snap on a fourth down punt attempt resulted in a turnover and Lourdes set up its offense at the Blue Jay 29 yard line.

Blake Miller found Beau Lee with a 19-yard pass and then found the end zone with a 10-yard run. A point after kick made it 38-14.

Lourdes received the kick off to start the third quarter and scored immediately. Miller had a run of 36 yards, then connected on a pass to Joe Kearney before scoring on a rush from four yards out. Another point after kick had the score at 45-14 with 10:37 left in the third quarter.

The Knights’ defense got a stop and forced a punt, which Miller returned for 47 yards to the end zone. A point after followed and Lourdes was ahead 52-14.

Guardian Angels fought back with a 65-yard drive capped by a short run, but their joy was short lived.

Lourdes answered with a one-play drive as Miller sprinted 65 yards to pay dirt. A point after kick made the score 59-20 with action still in the third quarter.

The final score of the game favored Lourdes, 69-32.

Miller, who just recently announced his intent to walk on to the Husker football team, finished with 162 yards and three scores running the ball. He had 181 yards and two scores throwing it.

First half scoring for the Knights included a seven-yard scoring run by Kearney and a Miller two-point run. Miller found Zach Tesarek on a 46-yard strike for one of his passing scores. Miller also found Lee on the two-point play. A short Kearney touchdown run and Milelr two-point run had the score at 24-8 with 8:49 left in the second quarter. A 14-yard Miller to Lee scoring pass and a PAT kick made it 31-8.

A 57-yard touchdown run by Levi Anthens, a two-point play by Nolan Beccard and a safety against the GACC offense accounted for the final 10 points of scoring for Lourdes.