Pioneer CC runs at D.C. West

Runners from Nebraska City traveled to Waterloo to take on the Sycamore Farms course at the Douglas County West Invite on Sept. 2.

Lincoln Pius X won the boys' meet with Elkhorn North finishing runner up

Nebraska City's boys' team placed 6th in the 12 team meet with 88 points.

Coach Ron Schaulis said Mason Houghton had an outstanding race and led the boys' side with a fourth place finish in a time of 16:54. His time was a personal best by over a minute.

"The mileage he put in this summer paid off for him in a big way (350 miles) this past summer," said Coach Schaulis. " This was our first sub-17 minute runner in many years.

Alex Rico placed 21st with a time of 17:52, Hayden Beccard placed 23rd in a time of 18:04. Both runners beat their goals for the day.

Also running were Sabir Musa, 19:01; Jeremy Polanco, 20:59, and Sage Mclaren, 23:07.

First-year runner Evie Madison led the Pioneer girls' team with a time of 21:45 and had a 21st place finish. Coach Schaulis said Madison's run was a great first effort.

Coach Schaulis said Izzy Fulton had an outstanding effort in placing 22nd in a time of 22:10. Also in her first outing as a freshman. Malayna Madsen ran a strong race with a time of 23:03 and a 29th place finish. Stella Young ran very well in her first outing in a time of 23:58. Bayley Allgood ran 25:38 and Vivian Gay ran 25:41.

The girls' team placed 5th in the 12 team with 99 points.

Lincoln Pius X won the girls' division with Elkhorn North coming in second.

Running for the Pioneer JV girls' team were Eloise Gay, 28:15; and Caroline Gay, 33:08.

Nebraska City's middle school team was led by JR Rico who was the boys champion in a very good time of 8:12 in the 1.5 mile race. Other boy runners were Camden Miller, 11:12; Jayden Bailey, 12:08; and Steven Flores 12:56.

Joslyn Crispin ran a fantastic race , placing 2nd with a time of 10:45. The meet was a very tough opener and one of our deepest quality of the year, it hurt that most teams already had a meet and we did not.