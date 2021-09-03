Blair's big inning lifts Bears over NCHS

A five-run inning broke open a tight game and led Blair to a 10-3 victory over the Nebraska City softball team, handing the Pioneers just their third loss of the season, on Thursday, Sept. 2 at the NC Softball Complex.

Hitting for NC were Emilee Marth, two singles; Kendyl Schmitz, single; Emma Smailys, single; Emily Breazile, single; and Pacie Lee, single. Schmitz pitched the loss for the Pioneer team.

With the set back, Nebraska City dropped to 9-3 for the season.