Pioneers' McNeely grabs top 10 medal at Waverly

Golfers were greeted by sunny and warm yet breezy conditions for the Waverly Invite on the Crooked Creek Golf Course at Lincoln on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Nebraska City’s girls’ golf squad picked up a seventh place finish in a 12-team field at the event with a score of 425.

Grace McNeely was the Pioneer leader with a front nine 44 and an 18-hole score of 95 for sixth place. Ella Welsh came in 11th with a back nine 47 and an 18-hole score of 97.

Other Pioneer golfers and their 18-hole scores were Grace Easley, 106; Isabelle Johnson, 127; and Gabby Chance, 138.

Elkhorn North won the team trophy on Thursday with a 341 and had top individual honors as Emily Karmazin shot a three-over par 75 for her 18-hole round. Second in the team race was Lincoln Lutheran with a score of 386.

Coach Scott Kinnison said he has seen some positives, but noted that the Pioneers will need to continue to improve to get to where they want to be this season.

“After three meets, it's a mixed bag of results,” Kinnison said. “We have had some good individual performances, but we haven't really played well as a team. It's still early, but we need to start learning to avoid the big numbers on holes.”