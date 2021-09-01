NC volleyball splits at Crete

The Nebraska City volleyball team competed in a pair of matches at Crete on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and scored a split to raise its record to 2-4 for the season.

Scores from the Pioneers’ win over Nebraska Lutheran were 25-19 and 25-21. Katie Schreiter had 12 kills and Laney Denniston had 10. Casey Smith had 22 set assists and four ace serves.

Crete edged the Pioneers in a three-set match. After suffering a 26-24 first set loss, the Pioneers tied the match with a 25-22 win and then fell in a third set by the count of 25-17.

Schreiter had a double-double stat line with 15 kills and 12 digs. Smith had 21 set assists.