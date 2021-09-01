Lourdes VB wins in battle of the Knights

Lourdes bounced back from its season-opening set back at Falls City Sacred Heart to earn its first win of the season with a sweep of the Fremont-Mills Knights from Tabor, Iowa, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Fr. McCabe Activities Center.

Scores from the match favored Lourdes (LCC), 25-14, 25-19 and 25-19.

Aspen Meyer had 13 kills to lead the way. Jenna Box had seven kills. Sofia Fulton had 10 digs and 28 set assists.

LCC opened the season with a three-set loss at perennial powerhouse Falls City Sacred Heart on Aug. 27. Meyer led the team with 11 kills while Gracie Ragland had 18 digs. Kaitlyn Howard had 11 digs. And Fulton had 21 set assists.