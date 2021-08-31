Pioneers kick, rush and win at Schuyler

Perfect kicking and excellent rushing featured prominently for the Nebraska City football team in a 47-0 season-opening shut out over the Schuyler Warriors on the road on Friday, Aug. 27.

Nebraska City got the game going by covering a short kick off at its own 42 yard line and then going on a two-play drive with runs by M.J. Nelson, for 24 yards and Bayler Poston to the house from 34 yards away. Eddie Gonzalez added the point after and with 19 seconds gone in the first quarter, the Pioneers led 7-0.

In four first half scoring drives, the Pioneers posted 268 yards of offense.

Poston had the second touchdown for NCHS on a 40 yard rush. Nelson scored the third touchdown on a two-yard run after set up runs of 2-for-47 yards by Poston and a 19-yard carry by Nelson.

Jayden Borns got into the act for the fourth NCHS score, taking the ball in on the ground from 48 yards away.

Braden Thompson had the first half highlight for the defense by intercepting a Schuyler pass and taking it 20-plus yards to pay dirt.

It was 33-0 at the half.

Gonzalez kicked five point afters on the night for Nebraska City and had the highlight kick off by sending a kick through the uprights. Even though the kick off had been moved up by a extra-point penalty on Schuyler, the sight of the ball going through the field goal posts for a touchback was still very impressive. He had five touchback kick offs on the game.

Looking at the stats, Poston ended the evening with 141 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Nelson chalked up 93 rushing yards. Kalan Fritch was able to contribute 29 yards rushing with a touchdown, and Payton Grubbs added 22 yards rushing and Jesus Mendez Valquier tacked on 15 yards on the ground.

The Warrior offense was held to less than 100 yards of offense. Thompson and Austin Sterling had interceptions. Fritch had one fumble recovery.