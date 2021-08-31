Pioneer VB opens with dual win, tourney

The Nebraska City volleyball team opened play with a dual at Schuyler on Friday and a tournament at Plattsmouth on Saturday.

NC got a three-set sweep on Friday night by scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-14.

Katie Schreiter had 11 kills and Laney Denniston had 10 kills. Denniston also had five ace serves. Allie Bassinger had four kills. Schreiter and Tierra Andrew had three each.

Andrew was the dig leader with nine. Schreiter had six. Jayce Harrah had 11 set assists.

Tournament play saw the Pioneers fall to Seward, Arlington and Ralston, each in two sets. The Ralston match was decided by razor-thin margins of 25-22 and 27-25.

Schreiter had 13 kills against Ralston and hit .273. Denniston had nine digs and five kills. Casey Smith had 17 set assists.

Coach Adam Kuntz said the Pioneers found their stride as the match went on at Schuyler.

“After shaking a slow start against Schuyler on Friday, we were able to settle in and get some things going,” said Kuntz. “Playing with only two returners of consistent varsity experience, it was a good season opening experience for us. After the first 15 points of the game, we were able to settle in and not allow them to go on extended runs against us.

“On Saturday, we struggled to get things going with our ball handling. With new faces on the floor due to unforeseen circumstances, communication caused some problems, but we are looking to work through those this week in practice,” said Kuntz.