Pioneer tennis opens at 14-team tourney

The Nebraska City boys’ tennis team played in the 14 team Lincoln Northeast / Lincoln High Invitational, which included high level teams of class A and class B. With heat indexes rising to near 100 degrees the team cut their teeth with great competition and difficult conditions. Coach Jason McNeely said these first matches will go a long way in preparing for the season.

The standout performance for the Pioneers came from the No. 1 doubles combination of Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove. The pair combined for a 3-1 record while earning 5th place with their only loss coming to an outstanding Papillion-Lavista team. The Poggemeyer-Causgrove

team defeated Class B Waverly 8-2 and York 9-7 and Class A Lincoln Northeast 8-2. Coach McNeely said they played an attacking style with powerful slams at the net by Causgrove and precision groundstrokes by Poggemeyer. McNeely said the pair already has a great deal of chemistry for this early in the season.

Anthony Robinson was able to pull out a win from Lincoln Northeast Carson Pierce after some tough losses against Jackson Schwanebeck (12) of Norfolk as well as Ben Boudreau (11) of Papillion-Lavista. Robinson’s first experience at #1 singles was a tough challenge but he competed well against the all Class A competition.

Also earning a win against a Class A Fremont team was the No. 2 doubles of Eli McNeely and Nathan Dia.

Dia was a game day substitution due to an ankle injury suffered by Braydon Thornton. It took Dia a little while to adjust to the speed but he and McNeely pulled it together in their second match by holding on to a two game lead as Fremont battled back and exchanged service wins. Thornton will be out at least a week so the Pioneers will have to shuffle the lineup for their three events this coming week.