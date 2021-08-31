Pioneer golfers shoot at Seward

Ella Welsh grabbed a fourth place individual finish and the Nebraska City girls’ golf team picked up a seventh place finish at the Seward Invite last week.

Welsh shot a first nine 41 and came to the clubhouse with an 89.

Other scorers for Nebraska City were Grace Easley, 105; Isabelle Johnson, 111; Gabby Chance, 135; and Natalie Nelson, 150.

Eleven teams recorded a score at the meet with Grand Island Northwest putting up a 353 for first. York was second at 387. Nebraska City shot 440.

Olivia Ottman of Grand Island Northwest was the event’s individual winner with an 82. Poper Fernau shot 84. Avery Hermesch of Grand Island Northwest was third, 86. Welsh and Grand Island Northwest’s Taylor Mazour tied for fourth at 89.