NC softball competes in tournaments

After tournament games last week, the Nebraska City softball team’s record now stands at 9-2.

The Pioneers scored two wins at a tournament at Omaha and then picked up a Saturday win over Syracuse at its home tournament.

NC 12, Omaha North 2

The Pioneers racked up 12 runs on 10 hits in the win. Kendyl Schmitz had a single and a double as did Emma Smailys. Emma Cowden had a single and a triple.

Players with one hit were Bianca Hoy, Emilee Marth, Sydnee Nickels and Emerson Becker.

Schmitz pitched seven strikeouts, walked one and allowed one earned run on three hits.

NC 6, Omaha Central 3

Syndee Nickels and Emilee Marth accounted for four of the Pioneers’ eight hits in the win. Nickels had a single and a double. Marth had a single and a triple. Emma Smailys had two hits. Emma Cowden and Emerson Becker had one hit each.

Schmitz pitched five strikeouts, walked three and allowed three earned runs on three hits.

NC 11, Syracuse 2

The opening game of the Syracuse tournament saw the Nebraska City team beat its Otoe County rivals with 11 runs on eight hits and one error.

Emma Smailys had a double. Kendyl Schmitz had two hits. and Emily Breazile, Emilee Marth, Bianca Hoy, Madi Hoyle and Rylee Stracke had singles.

Schmitz pitched four strikeouts, walked two and allowed two unearned runs on three hits.

Yutan-Mead 7, NC 6

A one-run margin handed the Pioneer team its first defeat at the Syracuse tourney. Emma Smailys and Emiee Marth had two-hit games. Emma Cowden had a double and Sydnee Nickles had a single.

Kendyl Schmitz pitched seven strikeouts against three walks with seven earned runs on 10 hits.

Freeman 1, NC 0

Emma Smailys and Sydnee Nickels had the only hits in a loss to the Falcons at the Syracuse tourney. Schmitz pitched one strikeout, walked four and allowed one unearned run on four hits.