Knight football tops rated Irish in opener

Lourdes got its football season off to a winning start against a winning program at Falls City on Aug. 27.

The Knights faced off against rival and state-rated Falls City Sacred Heart and came away with the win in a 59-42 shoot out.

Blake Miller, the newly minted walk-on commit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, showed his skill in the rush and pass game by racking up 153 yards in rushing offense and 245 yards and four touchdowns on 22-of-28 throwing the football.

Joe Kearney had 69 rush yards and Aidan Aldana had 50.

Beau Lee had seven grabs for 102 yards and Kearney had eight grabs for 68 yards.

Defensive leaders were Kearney, Will Funke, Aldana and Vance Weninger.

Coach Jon Borer said he was pleased with the team’s overall performance.

“Our kids played hard and with a lot of resilience against a great team,” said Borer.

FCSH def. Lourdes 25-15, 25-21 and 25-14

Also on Friday, Aug. 27, the Lourdes Central Catholic volleyball team opened the season with a three-set loss to Sacred Heart.