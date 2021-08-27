Pioneer softball rallies past Rams, 5-4

Nebraska City scored another come-from-behind win with a 5-4 triumph over Ralston on Aug. 24 which kept the Pioneer record spotless.

The Pioneer team, which came from behind against Cass County at the Milford quad, went into the top of the seventh against Ralston down by one run.

Sydnee Nickels walked to get the rally started. Emma Cowden followed with a single before Kendyl Schmitz tied the game with an RBI fielder’s choice. A two-out RBI single by Bianca Hoy put Nebraska City in front.

Schmitz pitched her way around a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh to ensure the Pioneers’ win.

Offensive leaders were Emilee Marth, double; Cowden, 3-for-4; and Emma Smailys, Emily Breazile, Pacie Lee and Hoy, all singles.

Schmitz pitched seven frames, struck out six, walked four and allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits.

The Pioneer team won games against Omaha North, 12-3, and Omaha Central, 6-3, at a tournament in Omaha. Play continued on Friday. And the Pioneers played at the Syracuse Invite on Saturday. See complete results in the Friday, Sept. 3.