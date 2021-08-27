Nebraska City News-Press

Pictured are members of the Nebraska City girls’ golf team. From left are Isabelle Johnson, Ella Welsh, Gabby Chance, Grace Easley, Grace McNeely and Natalie Nelson. The Nebraska City girls’ golf team placed fifth at the Beatrice Invite on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Individual scores were Ella Welsh, 42-50—92; Grace Easley, 49-63—112; Isabelle Johnson, 56-69—128; Gabby Chance, 80-69—149; and Natalie Nelson, 89-88—177. Nebraska City shot 481 as a team to finish fifth out of six teams in the A Division. Fairbury did not have a team score. Omaha Duchesne won the tourney with a 362. Other scores were Norris, 411; Waverly, 424; and Beatrice, 429.