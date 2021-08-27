2021 Nebraska City Jaycee Ball Awards

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska City Jaycees recently held its annual Summer Ball Awards at Steinhart Park.  This year, at the awards ceremony,  kids in attendance received a Pizza Hut token, a bag of popcorn, a snow cone and a participation medal.  The ball program had about 200 kids participating in this year's season in three different leagues: t-ball, coach pitch and baseball.  The Nebraska City Jaycees expressed its appreciation to sponsors, coaches and the Nebraska City United Way for making the season possible.

Commercial State Bank was coached by Tyler Avery.
Marshall Funeral Home- was coached by Nate and Jackie Meyer.
Burr Farm was coached by Alyssa Kidd, Adam and Promise Debilzan.
Tree Worx, coached by Jessica and Logan Crunk, placed third in coach pitch tournament.
Jones Group was coached by Melissa Greedy and Ambassador Health Tom Hall.
The Wheel was coached by Brady Minner.
Better Life Chiropractic was coached by Ann and Brooke Knapp.
Knapp Roofing, coached by Ann and Brooke Knapp, placed third in the regular season.
Commercial State Bank, coached Tyler Avery and Jacob Vollman, placed second in the regular season and second in Coach Pitch Tournament.
Pizza Hut, coached by Alyssa Kidd and Ron Mueller, placed first in the regular season and first in coach pitch tournament.