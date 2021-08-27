2021 Nebraska City Jaycee Ball Awards

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska City Jaycees recently held its annual Summer Ball Awards at Steinhart Park. This year, at the awards ceremony, kids in attendance received a Pizza Hut token, a bag of popcorn, a snow cone and a participation medal. The ball program had about 200 kids participating in this year's season in three different leagues: t-ball, coach pitch and baseball. The Nebraska City Jaycees expressed its appreciation to sponsors, coaches and the Nebraska City United Way for making the season possible.