Sports Briefs, 8-24

Nebraska City News-Press

PSC baseball signs Cordoba

Peru State baseball coach Wayne Albury recently announced that Gabriel Cordoba (San Antonio, Texas) signed his national letter of intent to join the Bobcat baseball program.

Cordoba, son of Jamie Cordoba, is a transfer from Olive Harvey College in Chicago, Ill. Prior to that he was a 2019 graduate from Doral Academy Charter High in Miami.

Huskers named to Senior Bowl Watch List

The Nebraska football program is well represented on the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist, as 10 Huskers were recognized on Thursday morning. Nebraska is one of six programs nationally with at least 10 members on the preseason watch list.

The preseason list features Huskers on both sides of the ball with six Blackshirts, including Damion Daniels (DL), Marquel Dismuke (S), JoJo Domann (LB), Ben Stille (DL), Cam Taylor-Britt (CB) and Deontai Williams (S). The Husker offensive players recognized include Austin Allen (TE), Adrian Martinez (QB), Samori Toure (WR) and Travis Vokolek (TE).

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game, as it annually serves as the first step of the NFL Draft process. The Reese’s Senior Bowl had 106 total players drafted and 36 selected in the first three rounds this year’s NFL Draft.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl game will be held February 5, 2022, and broadcast on the NFL Network. Practices will be live on ESPN and NFL Network hosts a daily recap show each evening in primetime.

The Huskers are in the midst of fall camp with the 2021 opener set for Saturday, Aug. 28, at Illinois. Kickoff is at Noon on FOX.

Peru State MBB hires Wright as grad assistant

Peru State Head Coach Bob Ludwig has announced the hiring of Dominique Wright as graduate assistant for the men's basketball program. Wright comes to Peru after being the lead assistant at Southwestern Community College (SWCC) in Creston, Iowa the past two seasons.

"I am familiar with Dom dating back to recruiting him out of high school when I was at Bellevue University many years ago. I have followed him ever since and I am thrilled to have him aboard," said Coach Ludwig.

Klamm signs with PSC softball

Peru State Head Softball Coach J.L. Thomason recently announced that Teagan Klamm (Trimble, Mo.) signed her letter of intent to join the Bobcat program.

Klamm is the daughter of Dale Klamm and is graduate of Smithville High School in Smithville, Mo.

Huskers VB No. 5 in AVCA Preseason Poll

The Nebraska volleyball team was tabbed No. 5 in the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released Monday.

Texas will open the year as the preseason No. 1-ranked team. Wisconsin, Kentucky, Washington and NU round out the top five. It marks the seventh straight year Nebraska has been a preseason top-five pick.

The Huskers finished the 2020-21 campaign with a record of 16-3 (14-2 Big Ten) and reached an NCAA regional final. NU was ranked sixth in the final poll of 2020-21 and returns five starters and its libero, with three All-Americans in Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun.

Nebraska's 30-match regular-season schedule features 11 matches against teams ranked in the top 25 and four ranked in the top 10.

The Huskers open the 2021 season Aug. 27-28 with the Husker Invitational, welcoming Tulsa, Colgate and Kansas State to the Devaney Center. The annual Red/White Scrimmage is this Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

Pearson signs LOI for Peru State softball

eru State softball coaching staff recently announced the signing of Cassie Pearson (Auroa, Colo.) from Rangeview High School.

Pearson plans on pitching and being in the outfield for the Bobcats. She is the daughter of Janna and Scott Pearson.

Peru athletes land on President’s List

Peru State announced its President's List for the spring 2021 semester.

Out of the students earning a perfect 4.0 GPA, 38 were student-athletes and/or affiliated with one of the athletic programs. This was six more than in the fall earning a perfect grade point average. There was at least one student-athlete from 12 of the 13 sports on the President's List.

PSC baseball signs Olmeda

Peru State baseball coach Wayne Albury recently announced that Doel Pina Olmeda (Fajardo, Puerto Rico) signed his national letter of intent to join the Bobcat baseball program.

Olmeda, a 5'9, 152-pound outfielder, is the son of Dalia M. Olmeda Rivera and Jorge O. Pina Figueroa. He attended Colegio Hector Urdaneta High School in Ceiba, Puerto Rico. During his time in school, he was honor roll from 7th-12th grade and was elected Best Of Class of 2021.

Craddock signs with Peru State softball

Head softball coach J.L. Thomason recently announced the signing of Camryn Craddock (Waverly) from Waverly High School.

Craddock is a 5-5 outfielder and is the daughter of Terry and Heather Craddock. She plans on majoring in Biology. In addition, she has been offered the McKenzie Success Award.

PSC Competitive Cheer hosting youth camp

The Peru State Competitive Cheer team will be hosting a youth camp on September 11th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cheer camp is for ages 5-13 years old. The campers will learn jumps, motion techniques, tumbling and more. The camp costs $39 dollars to attend.

For the complete release, please go to: pscbobcats.com/news/2021/8/19/peru-state-competitive-cheer-team-hosting-youth-camp.aspx

Husker QB on Unitas Watch List

Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez earned more preseason recognition on Thursday, as he was named to the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.

The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Martinez, who is a three-year starter at Nebraska, was named to the watch list for the second straight year. He will look to become NU’s second Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, joining 1995 honoree Tommie Frazier.