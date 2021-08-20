Pioneer softball dominant in opener

The Nebraska City softball team got off to a fast start and dominated in a run-rule win over the Falls City Tigers in the season-opener on Thursday night at the NC Softball Complex.

Nebraska City had two home runs in the first inning, added a run in the third and stacked on four in the fourth and three in the fifth on the way to a 10-2 win.

Offensive leaders were Emilee Marth, two home runs; Emma Smailys, home run; Sydnee Nickels, 4-four-4 with a double and a triple; Kendyl Schmitz, single and a double; Bianca Hoy, double; Emma Cowden, single; and Emily Breazile, single.

Schmitz pitched the contest for the Nebraska City team and dominated with six innings of work, nine strikeouts against just two walks, and two runs, one earned, on four hits.

