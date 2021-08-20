Big Iron captures PSC Football Booster Club golf tourney

Nebraska City News-Press

The Peru State Football Booster Club hosted another successful golf tournament on Friday, July 16.

A new winner was crowned for the second year in a row as Big Iron took the win by shooting a 61. The winner was determined based on the score card playoff as Team Big Iron Dethroned Team Rasmussen from repeating as champions this year.

Twenty teams competed at the Auburn Country Club under the direction of Booster Club officers Mike Gerdes (Auburn) and Rick Janssen (Auburn) while playing in one of the best weather conditions for the second year in a row.

Team Big Iron were the winners in the first flight by shooting a 61. Team Big Iron was captained by Jeff Gerdes (Auburn). On the team were Tim Kipper (Lincoln), Ryan Marthaler (Lincoln), and Mark Graham (Sidney).

Taking second was the S. Gerdes team, which was captained by Stephanie Gerdes (Auburn). The team shot a 61 on the day and was comprised of Dustin Gerdes (Unadilla), Allison Tichy (Bellevue), and Matt Krause (Papillion).

Team Grable took third place in the first flight and was captained by Riley Grable (Auburn, Neb.). Team Grable shot a 62 for the tournament. On the team were Nick Andrew (Nemaha), Jordan Andrew (Nemaha), and Ried Hunter.

Winning the second flight with a 69 were SBS. Team SBS was comprised by Captain Janssen, Mike Gerdes, Dave Allen (Papillion), and Jim Wehenkel (Auburn).

The second-place team in the second flight was Team Kasbohm and was captained by Dave Kasbohm (Nebraska City). The other team members were Noah Kasbohm (Nebraska City), Scott Kinnison (Nebraska City), and Justin Rut.

Team Moles took third place in the second flight. Team Moles were captained by Jack Moles (Cook, Neb.). The team was comprised of Stacey Applegate (Gretna), Stan Wissel (Bennet), and Don Hardekopf (Kearney, Mo.).

Flag prizes were won by the following: 1st hole – Closest to the Pin on First Shot – Jimi Fogarty (Auburn), 2nd hole – Longest Drive in Fairway – Krause, 3rd hole – Closest to the Pin Any Shot Off the Green – Jared Gerdes (Auburn), 4th hole – Closest to Pin First Shot – Dustin Gerdes, 5th hole – Longest Drive in Fairway – Dan Cotton (Peru), 6th hole – Closest Second Shot – Grable, 7th hole – Longest Putt – Chad Walters (Auburn), 8th hole – Closest Second Shot – Nate Bianchi (Sterling), and 9th hole – Longest Putt – Mary Ernster (Tabor, Iowa).

The tournament was directed for the tenth year by Peru State Booster Club member Mike Gerdes. Gerdes was pleased with the outcome of the day, especially for having great weather for two years in a row. He noted, "The weather was great and we had a full tournament field which allowed us to have a very successful tournament." Continuing, Gerdes stated, "I had plenty of help on pulling off this event and am very appreciative of all who played, donated, and helped in some manner. I hope we have this same type of support and attendance in future years."

Gerdes noted the following businesses/individuals were hole sponsors for the tournament: A-1 Cellular, Arbor Manor, Auburn Agency, Auburn Family Health Center PC, Auburn State Bank, Big Iron Auctions, Bowldog Alley, Dr. Michael and Joanna Evans, El Portal Mexican Restaurant, Fast Global Solutions, Harold Hitch, Hunters Headquarters, Kent and Becky Propst, Jerry and Christina Joy, Lifetime Vision, Merz Ink, Meyer-Earp Auto Center, Nemaha County Hospital, PSC Black Student Union, SBS Insurance, State Bank of Table Rock, Zach's Bar and Grill.

In addition, the following donated flag prizes, raffle prizes, silent auction items, and live auction items: Auburn Newspaper. Auburn State Bank, Big Iron Auctions, Brook Earnest, Dan Cotton, Dave Allen, PSC Athletic Department, PSC Football Booster Club, and Ted L. Harshbarger.

"I would like to thank all who contributed and/or participated as we generated some excellent funds for the Bobcat football program," sapd Gerdes.

"Thanks, too, to Pamette Grable as well as the Auburn Country Club for hosting the event," said Gerdes.