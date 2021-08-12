Sports Briefs, 8-17

Husker WBB announces non-conference schedule

The Nebraska women's basketball team plans to welcome fans back to Pinnacle Bank Arena with an eight-game regular-season home non-conference schedule in the fall of 2021.

Nebraska's home non-conference schedule, which features battles with Creighton, Drake, Indiana State, Maine and Wyoming, along with key contests against Alabama A&M, North Carolina Central and Prairie View A&M, is part of an 11-game non-conference season that includes a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Wake Forest and a pair of Thanksgiving tournament games in San Diego.

"We are so excited to have our great Husker fans back with us at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season," Nebraska Head Coach Amy Williams said. "We are also excited about playing a full non-conference schedule after getting just two non-conference games at home last year. Our players worked hard this summer and will be ready for a challenging season."

Nebraska's 11-game non-conference schedule will feature five teams that advanced to postseason play a year ago, including Drexel (NCAA), Wake Forest (NCAA), Wyoming (NCAA), Drake (WNIT) and Fresno State (WNIT).

Husker fans will get their first chance to see Nebraska back in action during an exhibition game against Midland University on Monday, Nov. 1. The Warriors are coached by former Nebraska Video Coordinator Shawn Gilbert, who enters his ninth season in Fremont.

2021-22 Nebraska Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 1 (Monday) - vs. Midland (exhibition) - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 9 (Tuesday) - vs. Maine - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 11 (Thursday) - vs. Prairie View A&M - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 14 (Sunday) - vs. Alabama A&M - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 17 (Wednesday) - vs. Creighton - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 20 (Saturday) - vs. North Carolina Central - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 26 (Friday) - vs. Drexel - San Diego, Calif.

Nov. 27 (Saturday) - vs. Fresno State or San Diego - San Diego, Calif.

Dec. 1 (Wednesday) - at Wake Forest (Big Ten/ACC Challenge) - Winston-Salem, N.C.

Dec. 11 (Saturday) - Indiana State - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 19 (Sunday) - Drake - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Dec. 22 (Wednesday) - Wyoming - Pinnacle Bank Arena

All times to be announced. Television designations and other media information will be announced at later dates.

Nebraska Public Media to air four Husker VB matches

Four Nebraska volleyball matches have been selected by Nebraska Public Media, formerly known as NET, for statewide broadcasts during the 2021 season.

Nebraska Public Media's slate includes home matches on Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Illinois, Friday, Nov. 12 vs. Maryland and Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Rutgers. The four matches will also be streamed on the subscription-based Big Ten Network+.

Tenopir signs with Peru State softball

Peru State head softball coach J.L. Thomason recently announced the signing of Tara Tenopir (Waverly).

A recent graduate of Waverly High School, Tenopir will be playing either shortstop or first base for the Bobcats. She is the daughter of Todd and Tammy Tenopir.

‘Big Red Wrap-Up’ Returns to Nebraska Public Media Line-Up on Aug. 24

LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 10, 2021) – Join “Big Red Wrap-Up” host Mike’l Severe and Nebraska football experts as they break down each Husker game this fall.

Beginning with a season preview on Tuesday, Aug. 24, viewers can catch “Big Red Wrap-Up” live at 7 p.m. CT on World and Facebook, and at 10 p.m. CT on Nebraska Public Media.

“Big Red Wrap-Up” is live online at nebraskapublicmedia.org/bigred and the Nebraska Public Media App.

The weekly sports series features game highlights, in-depth analysis, background segments, special guests from the world of Nebraska sports and the latest Cornhusker recruiting news from Sean Callahan of “HuskerOnline.”

Each week, “Big Red Wrap-Up” offers discussion of the previous week’s game, including video highlights and breakdowns of game plays “In The Hudl,” as well as a look ahead to the next contest.

Viewers can submit questions to the hosts and their guests by calling 800-676-5446 on Tuesday nights beginning at 7 p.m. or emailing bigred@nebraskapublicmedia.org, or by using Facebook and Twitter.

“The Prediction” also returns as hosts give their thoughts and predictions about the next Husker game. Viewers will find “The Prediction” online at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/bigred.

The “Big Red Wrap-Up” television series also airs at 8 p.m. CT, Thursdays on Nebraska Public Media until Sept. 16 when it will move to 7 p.m. CT.

Williams Jr. signs with Peru State football

Peru State football coach Casey Creehan recently announced that Dywane Williams Jr. (Mobile, Ala.) signed his national letter of intent to join the Bobcat football program.

Williams is a 5'11, 217-pound outside linebacker. He graduated from Baker High School in Mobile.

Huskers announce volleyball BTN Coverage

The Nebraska volleyball team will play on national TV 15 times this season, including 14 matches on Big Ten Network and another on ESPNU.

Eight of Nebraska's 18 home matches will be televised on BTN and streamed through its digital extension on the FOX Sports app, and the Oct. 13 Indiana match will be seen on ESPNU and the ESPN app.

Six road matches -- at Northwestern, Penn State, Minnesota, Illinois, Ohio State and Wisconsin -- also will be carried on BTN.

Nebraska opens the 2021 campaign with the Husker Invitational, Aug. 27-28, at the Devaney Center. The Huskers face Tulsa at 11 a.m. and Colgate at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by Kansas State in their first televised match at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Peru State football picked fifth in Heart North

For the third year in a row, Grand View (Iowa) was picked to take the North Division title in 2021. For the South Division title for 2021 coaches have picked Baker (Kan.).

The Heart coaches selected the Peru State football team to finish fifth in the North Division. Last season the Bobcats finished 1-2 overall with no divisional games played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand View received five first places votes and received a maximum of 50 points as the Vikings appeared atop the six-team North Division. Culver-Stockton (Mo.) claimed a first-place tally and was picked second in the conference division. William Penn (Iowa) received no first-place vote and was picked to finish in the third spot. In the four spot was Clark (Iowa) while Peru State was in the fifth and Graceland was in the sixth spot.

In the South Division, Baker (Kan.) received five first places votes for 25 points as Baker beat out last year’s preseason pick for the division in Benedictine (Kan.). Benedictine comes in second with one first place vote and received 20 points. Evangl (Mo.) ended up being picked to finish third in the division. Central Methodist (Mo.) and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) picked to finish tied for fourth. Rounding out the south division was Missouri Valley in sixth.

Peru State’s football media day is August 10 at 11:20 a.m. and will go out on the next day on the heart social media accounts and on the heart YouTube channel.

The 2021 season will begin for Peru State on Aug. 28 in the historic Oak Bowl as Missouri Vally comes to town for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff. In week two the ‘Cats will be on the road against Central Methodist in Fayette, Mo. at 1:00 p.m.

Tremblay signs with PSC Bowling

Peru State bowling coordinator Brenda Lutz recently announced that Alexandra (Alex) Tremblay (Topeka, Kan.) signed her national letter of intent to join the Bobcat bowling program this fall.

Tremblay is the daughter of Pam Tremblay and Skeeter Tremblay. She is a transfer from Washburn University in Topeka. Tremblay was a graduate of Seaman High School. She held High B Honor Roll status throughout her entire career. Tremblay averaged 195 per game and had a high series of 628.

PSC VB picked 12th in Heart

Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) coaches have picked Park (Mo.) as the favorites to take the title in the 2021 Heart Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason.

The Peru State Bobcats were picked to finish 12th out of 14 teams in the conference poll. Last year, Peru State finished 11th overall out of 14 teams in the COVID year.

Last year, Park (Mo.) won the conference tournament title over Central Methodist (Mo.) to claim a automatic berth into the NAIA Volleyball National Tournament.

The rest of the top five contending for the 2021 Women’s Volleyball title are in order of rankings: Grand View (Iowa), Central Methodist, Evangel (Mo.), and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.).

Peru State is schedule to start the season in the KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchison, Kan. Starting on August 20th versus Avila University.

The Bobcats first home game of the 2021 season will be Sept. 6th at 11 a.m. versus conference opponent Culver-Stockton College.