Southeast CC to offer ‘It’s Time for Football’

Nebraska City News-Press

Fall is football season, and Southeast Community College will offer “It’s Time for Football” on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 22.

The course will be taught by George Darlington, who coached the UNL defensive backs from 1973 to 2002.

Coach Darlington will bring a game film down from Lincoln each week and discuss things like what the quarterback calls actually mean and other things to help class attendees enjoy football even more, according to Nebraska City Learning Center Coordinator Cindy Meyer.

The class will tour Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21, and the course will end with a graduation banquet with some of the Hiskers team members on Nov. 4.

Cost is $79. Cal 402-323-3636 or email cmeyer@southeast.edu for more information.