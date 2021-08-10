PSC volleyball hosts youth skills camps

Nebraska City News-Press

Volleyball players from around the region were in the Al Wheeler Activity Center (AWAC) on Peru State's campus during the last week of July.

The future spikers, setters, and liberos were in attendance in a number of different skill work under the direction of Head Volleyball Coach Laurie Felderman.

The morning sessions on Monday and Tuesday were held for girls in grades 1-4 while during the afternoon sessions were for girls in grades 5-8. Monday's camp focused on passing skills while Tuesday's camp included techniques on setting and attacking.

The participants in the Monday and Tuesday morning sessions were: Ali Ellis, Elaine and Kroeger, Kamryn Lair (Rock Port, Mo.), Tinley Dunn, Brindley Mazzulla, Caisyn Chapin (Auburn), Lola Stewart, Elise DeJonge, Halle DeJonge (Humboldt), Kennedy Scharp, Addison Walker (Nebraska City), Rylin Wackerbarth, Eliot Sharples, Lucy Rademacher (Tecumseh), Aven Kearney (Falls City), Ava Jarred (Verdon), Tess Lunzmann and Olivia Neddenriep (Johnson).

The afternoon session participants are as followed: Isabella Kroeger, Kinley Lair, Lily Shineman, Jessa Geib, Talyn Amthor (Rock Port, Mo.), Ema Bando, Quinn O'Donnell, Emille Yost, Isabelle Willson, Maisyn Hodges, Addison Bakula, Lilly Dorman, Katelynn Moser, Annastyn DuVal (Nebraska City), Ashlyn Jackson (Mound City, Mo.), Taelynn Crawford, Hadley Mazzulla, Hailey Henry, Laurynn Frankhauser, Addison Frankhauser, Logan DeBuhr (Auburn), Kambry Bullock (Westboro, Mo.), Tessa Gossman, Brynna Glathar, Ella Glathar, Caroline Powell, Rachel Bauman, Brock Caudle (Falls City), Katelynn Shaffer (Hiawatha, Kan.), Payton Brandt (Cook), Delainee White, Danni Irvine, Bailey Wennihan (Tarkio, Mo.), Delani Sharples (Tecumseh), Ashlyn Hayes (Hamburg, Iowa), Jazi Frey (Dawson), Gretchen Anthony (Brock), Tannar Maddox (Shubert), Eden Stewart, PJ Howe, Harlee Hardesty (Humboldt), McKenzie Bohling (Lincoln), Stefani Peters, Shelbi Peters (Elk Creek), and Charlotte Metschke (Johnson), Jailei Walker, and Addison Bates (Syracuse).

On Wednesday, the high school participants worked on developing all of their skills. The high schoolers that took part include: Alexandria Von Kaenel (Lincoln), Cayla Waite, Kierstin Copenharve, Venicia Mainor, Kiley Valien (Omaha), Kierra McDonald Fairfax, Mo.), Kylie Boyer, Faith Holland (Filley), Reese Miles (Mound City, Mo.), Kierra Miller (Bayard), Aunika Hayes (Hamburg, Iowa), Peyton Athen, Ashlynn Hodges (Shenandoah, Iowa), Jacey Rader (Forest City, Mo.), Dallas Sherman (Humboldt), Grace Conner (Nebraska City), and Madeline Clarke (Kingsville, Mo.).

Current volleyball players that helped out during the 3-day camp include: Mattie Nichols (Auburn), Lexi Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.), Hanna Burianek (Lincoln), and Arianna Waschkowski (Bellevue).

Peru State is schedule to open up the 2021 season on August 20th in the KCAC Fall Fling against Avila University.