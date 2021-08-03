Sports Briefs, 8-6

Nebraska City News-Press

Dittman nominated for AFCA Good Works Team

Peru State graduate student-to-be Dylan Dittman (Omaha) has been selected as one of 109 football student-athletes nationwide who are eligible for the 2021 Good Works Team®, which is widely recognized as the most prestigious community service award in college football.

Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced last week the nominees for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, the 30th year of this storied recognition. Sports information directors – from divisions across the nation – nominated 109 student-athletes with stories of exemplary community service, alongside their academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

Floridian joins PSC cheer team

The competitive cheer coaching staff of Cara Cepuran and Carlene Cudney recently announced the signing of Garry Fleming Jr. (Saint Petersburg, Fla.).

Fleming Jr. went to Keswick Christian School. He is the son of Gary Fleming Sr. and is majoring in criminal justice administration at Peru State.

Bobcat FB adds Florida DB

Peru State football coach Casey Creehan recently announced that Ja'Qayvious Qumay Pride (Greensboro, Fla.) signed his national letter of intent to join the Bobcat football program this fall.

Pride, a 5'7 175-pound defensive back, graduated from Crossroad Academy this past spring. He is the son of Lashonda Pride (Quincy, Fla.) and Mae Taylor (Greensboro, Fla.).

Peru State scores in Champions of Character

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) revealed Wednesday the organization's Champions of Character Five-Star Award winners.

For the third year in a row, Peru State scored the top mark with a perfect score of 100.

Traditionally, institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earned points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.

Miller joins PSC cheer team

Peru State cheer coaches Cara Cepuran and Carlene Cudney recently announced that Curtis Miller (Genoa) signed his national letter of intent to join the Bobcat cheer program.

Miller, son of Coriz Sutton and Mark Miller graduated from Twin River High School and will be a sophomore academically at Peru.

Peru State basketball players honored by NABC

Peru State men’s basketball players Isaac Simpson (Papillion) and Blake Peterson (Columbus) were recently honored by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as members of the 2020-21 NABC Honors Court, which recognizes men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes in all NCAA divisions and the NAIA, who excelled in academics during the past season.

Peterson was a kinesiology major while Simpson earned his degree in elementary education.

Peterson and Simpson were recently named Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes. In addition, both will also be NAIA Scholar-Athletes when announced in September.

Peru State FB adds Omaha defensive end

Peru State football coach Casey Creehan recently announced that Jayden Hardeman (Omaha) signed his national letter of intent to join the Bobcat football program.

Hardeman recently graduated from Millard North High School and is the son of Lynette Lokey. The 6'1, 224-pound defensive end was a three-time varsity letter and a captain of his team.

Huskers’ Culp makes Groza Watch List

University of Nebraska place-kicker Connor Culp was honored Wednesday, as the senior was named to the watch list for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, as announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Culp put together an impressive debut for the Huskers in 2020, hitting 13-of-15 field goals and all 20 of his extra points for a team-high 59 points.