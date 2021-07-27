NC Legion Seniors take one of three at Plattsmouth tourney

The Nebraska City American Legion Seniors competed at the Class B Area tournament at Plattsmouth Friday, July 23, through Monday, July 26. After absorbing a loss in the first round to Lincoln Christian, Nebraska City battled back for a win over Springfield before falling out of the double-elimination event in a second loss to Lincoln Christian.

Lincoln Christian 1, NC 0

Despite having more hits (4-3) and less errors (2-1) the Nebraska City Seniors fell short, 1-0, against Lincoln Christian in opening round action of the Class B Seniors Area tournament at Plattsmouth on Friday.

Lincoln Christian got one unearned run in the third inning.

Nebraska City had chances to score later in the game, but was called out on a close play at second base to end one threat and left a runner stranded at third in another inning.

Brayden Betts pitched excellently for the Nebraska City team in going the whole way on the mound.

The defensive highlight of the game for Nebraska City came on a throw out from Cameron Elshire in right field to Cael Kreifel at the plate which kept Lincoln Christian’s lead at 1-0.

Hits for Nebraska City were by Zack Tesarek, double; Jordan Williams, single; Quintin Holman, single; and Cameron Elshire, single.

Betts pitched eight strikeouts against four walks and allowed one unearned run on three hits.

In other opening day action from the Class B tournament at Plattsmouth, Springfield topped Auburn, 5-1; and Omaha Roncalli beat Falls City, 5-1.

Nebraska City dropped from the winner’s bracket and took a Saturday, July 24, bye. Auburn played Falls City on Saturday in an elimination game.

Winner’s bracket games on Saturday had Plattsmouth playing Lincoln Christian and Springfield playing Roncalli.

Nebraska City’s bye advanced the team to play a 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25, contest against the loser of Springfield and Roncalli.

Saturday, July 24, action at the Class B Area tournament at Plattsmouth saw Auburn eliminate Falls City by the score of 8-5. In the winner’s bracket, Omaha Roncalli topped Springfield, 9-1, and Lincoln Christian beat Plattsmouth, 5-2.

Lincoln Christian advanced to a 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, game against Roncalli. Springfield fell to a 5:30 p.m. Sunday elimination game against Nebraska City. Plattsmouth fell to a 8 p.m. Sunday elimination game against Auburn.

NC 11, Springfield 2

Quintin Holman helped to set up Nebraska City’s elimination game win over Springfield with his work on the mound and at the plate on Sunday, July 25.

Holman had two hits, one of them being a home run and drove in three runs.

Also helping with the Nebraska City offense were Cameron Elshire, single, double and two RBI; Clay Stovall, single; Eli Southard, single and RBI; Brayden Betts, single; and Cael Kreifel, single and two RBI.

Quintin pitched three innings, struck out three, walked one and allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits. Keston Holman pitched two innings of relief and struck out three. He did not allow a walk or a hit.

In other action from Sunday, Plattsmouth eliminated Auburn in an 8-2 decision and Roncalli kept its Area tournament record spotless with an 11-7 win over Lincoln Christian.

A bracket switch up put Nebraska City in a 5:30 p.m. rematch with Lincoln Christian on Monday while Omaha Roncalli and Plattsmouth were scheduled to face off at 8 p.m.

Lincoln Christian 7, NC 1

Nebraska City’s run at the Class B Seniors Area tournament at Plattsmouth closed out on Monday night after a 7-1 win by Lincoln Christian.

The Nebraska City team jumped to a 1-0 lead after two innings and trailed by just one run, 2-1, going into the top of the seventh. A five-run frame by Lincoln Christian put the game on ice as NC went three up and three down in its final at bat of the game.

Nebraska City finished with a run on four hits and committed two errors.

Brayden Betts, Quintin Holman and Clay Stovall all had doubles. Stovall added a single.

Stovall also pitched for Nebraska City with seven strikeouts against no walks and seven runs, five earned, on eight hits.

In other action from Monday night, Plattsmouth defeated Omaha Roncalli. That result set up a championship doubleheader for Tuesday night with Plattsmouth clashing with Lincoln Christian in the opening game. The winner of Plattsmouth-Lincoln Christian was then set to face Roncalli for the tournament championship and a berth in the Class B State Tournament.