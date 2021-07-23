Sports Briefs, 7-27

Nebraska City News-Press

Peru State letter of intent signings

Recent letter of intent signings by the Peru State College are as follows:

Football

Nathan Barnes (Clarinda, Iowa)

Jayden Kreifels (Falls City)

Marcus Baptiste (Bellevue)

Softball

Allie Grimm (St. Joseph, Mo.)

Mya Mathes (Ankeny, Iowa)

Bowling

Creyton Nisly (Hutchinson, Kan.)

Women’s Basketball

Elisea Daniels (Lamar, Mo.)

Cheer

Panashe Jacha (Elkhorn)

Volleyball

Gracie Wenzel (Arthur)

Martinez Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez earned preseason recognition on Monday morning, as he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Martinez, who makes his third straight appearance on the Maxwell Award watch list, comes off a shortened 2020 season where he completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 1,055 yards and four TDs, while rushing for a team-high 521 yards and seven scores. Martinez became the third player in program history to lead Nebraska in both rushing and passing in the same season and was the fourth Husker quarterback to lead NU in rushing. His 71.5 completion percentage ranked fifth in Big Ten history and was the fourth-best mark in a Big Ten Conference season.

Childress officially added to Husker baseball staff on July 19

Nebraska Baseball Head Coach Will Bolt announced the hiring of Rob Childress on Monday as Director of Player Development for the Husker baseball program.

A veteran of college baseball with 30 years of coaching experience, Childress is no stranger to Lincoln, as he served as an assistant coach at Nebraska from 1998 to 2002 and as associate head coach from 2003 to 2005. In his new role at NU, Childress will oversee the personal and athletic development of each individual Husker baseball student-athlete.

Jurgens Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Nebraska center Cam Jurgens was named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list on Friday. Jurgens was one of 40 centers nationally named to the watch list, as the Rimington Trophy worked with Pro Football Focus to grade the top 40 centers in the country.

A Beatrice native, Jurgens is set for his third season as Nebraska’s starting center in 2021. He has started all but one game for the Huskers the past two seasons. Last year, Jurgens started seven of Nebraska’s eight games and helped the Husker ground attack rank second in the Big Ten in rushing while playing a role in Nebraska posting the highest completion percentage in school history.