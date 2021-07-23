NC Senior baseball team wraps regular season

The Nebraska City American Legion Seniors baseball team opened play at the Class B Area tournament at Plattsmouth on Friday, July 23.

Nebraska City entered play at the tournament with a record of 20-13. The team played a few games following the conclusion of the American Legion Juniors regular season, the last of which was against Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka on Monday, July 19, a contest the Seniors won 9-1.

Stat leaders for the regular season for Nebraska City were as follows:

Clay Stovall, 38 hits, including 10 doubles and three triples with 27 RBI; Zack Tesarek, 34 hits; Eli Southard, 32 hits and 23 RBI; Quintin Holman, 31 hits; Jordan Williams, 29 hits, 13 of them doubles; Brayden Betts, 28 hits; Adam Dia, 22 hits; and Sloan Pelican, 22 hits.

Williams was the team’s pitching leader with a 5-0 record and a 1.527 earned run average. He struck out 31 batters and walked just 11.

Southard and Holman had 3-1 records.

EM-N 9, Seniors 1

Nebraska City scored five runs in the first inning, two in the second and two in the third inning on the way to an eight-run victory.

The Seniors finished with nine runs on 10 hits and had two errors.

Hit leaders were Quintin Holman, single and double; Clay Stovall, single and double; Zack Tesarek, double; Jordan Williams, double and triple; Brayden Betts, single; and Cameron Elshire, two singles.

Eli Southard pitched four innings, struck out seven and walked two. He allowed one unearned run on two hits. Betts pitched an inning and struck out one.