NC Legion Seniors raise mark to 19-13

The Nebraska City American Legion Seniors posted two wins in three games last week as the team prepared for the start of the Class B Area 2 tournament at Plattsmouth.

Those results brought the NC Seniors’ season record to 19-13.

For information about the Area tournament, see the News-Press Facebook page. Teams in the Class B Area 2 tournament are Auburn, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Omaha Roncalli, Springfield and Nebrasaka City.

Seniors 6, Chick-Fil-A 3

Five doubles powered the Nebraska City team to victory on July 15.

Nebraska City finished with six runs on eight hits with two errors.

Offensive leaders were Brayden Betts, double; Quintin Holman, double; Eli Southard, single and double; Clay Stovall, double; Jordan Williams, double; Zack Tesarek, single; and Adam Dia, single.

Pitchers for Nebraska City were Williams, Holman, Stovall and Betts. Those hurlers combined to strike out seven, walk three and allow three runs, one earned, on three hits.

Seniors 5, Alliance 1

The Nebraska City Seniors traveled to McCook on Saturday, July 17 for a pair of games, winning the one, against Alliance and falling against Platte Valley Companies.

Nebraska City finished with five runs on 11 hits with no errors against Alliance.

Clay Stovall had a single and a double. Zack Tesarek had a double and two singles. Jordan Williams had a home run and a single. Eli Southard had three singles and Adam Dia had a single.

Quintin Holman pitched seven frames, struck out 10, walked one and allowed one earned run on three hits.

PV 3, Seniors 1

Nebraska City finished with three runs on four hits with two errors against Platte Valley.

Brayden Betts and Quintin Holman had two hits each.

Clay Stovall pitched six frames, struck out six, walked none and allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits.