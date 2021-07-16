NC's Vasser competes at Wisconsin tourney

Nebraska City’s Makayla Vasser competed recently at the Grand River Rumble wrestling tournament at Wisconsin Dells.

She participated after being invited onto a wrestling team from Minnesota. She recorded a 3-2 record in dual competition at the 13-and-under division. She was the team’s heavyweight.

In addition, Vasser saw action in folkstyle where she scored a national title and achieved All American wrestler status.

She wrestled up to 15-and-under freestyle and scored a third place finish.

She was also second in the 14-and-under boys’ division of Greco-Roman wrestling.

Vasser is a student at the Nebraska City Middle School.