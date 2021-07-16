NC Elite 12s win State Championship
Kirt Manion
Nebraska City News-Press
The Nebraska City Elite 12s baseball team recently won a state championship. The team was honored at the Class B Area tournament at Clemmy Holmes Field prior to the championship game of that tournament.
The team took the field with members of the Nebraska City American Legion Juniors and stood for the National Anthem.
Players on the team, listed with jersey number are:
40- Boston Harker
13- Carter Hoyle
29- Colton Gillespie
23- Derek Van Arsdol
21- Braydon Brown
27- Drew Harker
25- Ethan Welter
22- Cash Hoy
24- Kade Bossung
12- Gavin Aldana
44- Beaux Bender.
Coaches were as follows:
Todd Hoyle
Bobby Brown
Shawn Hoy