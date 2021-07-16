NC Elite 12s win State Championship

The Nebraska City Elite 12s baseball team recently won a state championship. The team was honored at the Class B Area tournament at Clemmy Holmes Field prior to the championship game of that tournament.

The team took the field with members of the Nebraska City American Legion Juniors and stood for the National Anthem.

Players on the team, listed with jersey number are:

40- Boston Harker

13- Carter Hoyle

29- Colton Gillespie

23- Derek Van Arsdol

21- Braydon Brown

27- Drew Harker

25- Ethan Welter

22- Cash Hoy

24- Kade Bossung

12- Gavin Aldana

44- Beaux Bender.

Coaches were as follows:

Todd Hoyle

Bobby Brown

Shawn Hoy