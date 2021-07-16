Bobcat Athletic Department hosts golf tourney

Nebraska City News-Press

On a cold, cloudy day in late May, the Peru State athletic department hosted its annual golf classic at the Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City.

More than 30 teams participated in the tournament, which returned to its normal calendar date after being forced to move the tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the tournament started, the chancellor of the Nebraska State College System which oversees Peru State, Dr. Paul Turman, thanked everyone for coming and extended a big thanks to outgoing Peru State president Dr. Dan Hanson and the First Lady Elaine Hanson.

In addition, Dr. Turman introduced the incoming president, Dr. Michael Evans and his wife Joanna. Dr. Evans provided a few remarks to the golfers and noted that he and his wife were looking forward to beginning the time on campus in July.

The team captained by Brad Smith (Papillion) won the tournament with a score of 56 to capture the championship flight. Golfing with Smith were Jeff Greenwald (Lincoln), Jeff Smith (Lincoln), and Clay Peterson (Lincoln).

Taking second was the Vivian Brown team, which finished with a 57. Brown, from Wichita, Kan., had just completed her eligibility for the Bobcat golf team. She was joined by her parents Kate and Rusty and Gus Brown.

Finishing third in the championship flight was a team captained by Bobcat men's basketball head coach Bob Ludwig (Nebraska City). Ludwig's team finished with a 59 and won by a score card playoff. Joining Ludwig were Tony Driscol (Omaha), Josh Kruzel (Peru), and Andy McMahon (Peru).

Winning the first flight was a team captained by Scott Douglas (Ashland). Douglas' team shot a 62 and won by a scorecard playoff. Joining Douglas were Dan Gaskins, Preston Bell (Omaha), and Larry Korth (Creston).

Taking second in the flight was a team led by Peru State volleyball coach Laurie Felderman (Hickman). On Felderman's team, which also shot a 62, were Todd Felderman (Hickman), Brett Johnson (Gretna), and April Groezinger (Gretna).

Just one shot back and finishing in third was the Gary McFee (Maysville, Mo.) team. On the team with McFee were Ronny Pearl (Maysville, Mo.), Richard Pearl (Maysville, Mo.), and John Hailey (Maysville, Mo.)

All three teams who topped the second flight shot a 69 in the scramble. Winning the flight was the team led by Skip Welsh (Nebraska City). Joining Welsh on the top team in the flight were his son Will Welsh (Nebraska City), Troy Baumert (Plattsmouth), and Henry Baumert (Plattsmouth).

In second was the team captained by Tim Hoffman (Lincoln). On Hoffman's team were Larry Byrnes, Mick Haney (Henderson, Nev.), and Joe LaRosa (Plattsmouth).

Capturing third in the flight was the team led by Stephanie Gerdes (Auburn). On her team was Dustin Gerdes (Syracuse), Chris Coughlin (Omaha), and Tom Law.

Flag prizes given out were as follows: Hole 1 – Ladies only longest putt – Jaime Fritch (Nebraska City), Hole 2 – Closest first shot – Jonas Christensen (Lincoln), Hole 3 – Closest shot off the green – Team Krzycki, Hole 4 – Closest first shot – Kam Lenhart (Fairbury), Hole 5 – Closest third short off the green – Bell, Hole 6 – Closest first shot – Jim Wehenkel (Auburn), Hole 7 – Closest third shot – Ben Combs (Roca), Hole 8 – Longest drive in the fairway – Lance Meyer, Hole 9 – Closest shot from off the green – Brad Smith, Hole 10 – Shortest drive – Kate Brown, Hole 11 – Closest first shot – Christensen, Hole 12 – Longest putt – Dave Allen (Papillion), Hole 13 – Ladies only closest second shot – Groezinger, Hole 14 – Closest shot off the green – Peterson, Hole 15 – Longest putt – Christensen, Hole 16 – Closest second shot – Nick Petrillo (Granite City, Ill.), Hole 17 – Closest first shot – Brad Smith, and Hole 18 – Longest putt – Dave Refschneider (Lincoln).

There were a variety of donors for the event which provided either a monetary donation, a gift-in-kind, a hole sponsorship, or items for the silent auction or raffle.

Donors included Arbor Day Farm (Nebraska City), Brenneis Insurance (Tekamah), BSN Sports (LaVista), Cape Truck Toppers (Omaha), Champion Central Athletics (Falls City), Code Blue Volleyball Club (Auburn), Distribution Inc. (Lincoln), Fareway Grocery (Nebraska City), Gospel Coffee and Ice Cream (Brownville), Happy Life Nutrition (Auburn), Ideal Images (Omaha), Inspro Insurance (Lincoln), Little Ted's Pub & Grill (Nebraska City), Lone Tree Saloon (Brownville), Mainstreet Bank (Cook), Midwest Roofing Supply (Wichita, Kan.), Midwest Synthetic Turf Professionals (Grain Valley, Mo.), Nemaha County Hospital (Auburn), Omaha Alumni Board, SBS Insurance (Auburn), Shelter Insurance (Rock Port, Mo.), Smoking Gun Jerky (Lincoln), State Farm Insurance (Auburn), TouShae3 (Auburn), Windstar (Carroll, Iowa), Jerry Joy (Stella), and Kent and Becky Propst (Bennet).

Golf tournament coordinator Brenda Lutz, the athletic department's project coordinator, was pleased with the attendance and how the day turned out. Lutz commented, "Despite the weather, the tournament went about as well as we could have hoped. We want to thank the golfers, all of those who donated, and those who helped by working the tournament."

Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury as also happy with the results of the event. Albury stated, "It was great to have an event where everyone could socialize and have a good time after having dealt with a stressful year due to the pandemic. As Brenda stated, I, too, would like to thank everyone who participated and for being a part of the successful event."

Next year's golf tournament will be held May 27.