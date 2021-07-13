Peru State women’s golf shows improvement

Nebraska City News-Press

While the ultimate goal is to win a conference title, an underlying goal for the Peru State women's golf team is to show continued improvement year-in and year-out.

Like all teams, the Bobcat golfers faced some challenges with COVID-19 during the season, but was able to compete as a team in every meet during the fall and spring. And the goal was not met; however, improvement was shown by the golfers.

In the fall, Peru State's best finishes were two fourth place rankings with one coming in the Graceland Fall Invitational and the other in the College of St. Mary Matt Goette Fall Classic.

In the spring, the team's best finish was third in the Graceland Spring Classic.

In the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Championships, the team finished ninth while senior Taylor Finke of Battle Creek finished in a tie for 20th. Finke led the team in almost every meet throughout the season.

Graduating senior Vivian Brown of Wichita, Kan., was the team's second-best-scoring golfer.

Brown will be departing the team as are other seniors Allison Tichy of Bellevue, Neb., and Kayla Myers of Sidney.

Head coach Sue Owen, who will be beginning her fourth year as the team's coach, will have Finke back for another season due to the NAIA's allowance of another season.

In addition, sophomore-to-be Brooklyn Brenneis of Tekamah, Neb., will return. Owen has already announced the signing of seven freshmen who will be joining the team.