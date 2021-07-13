Cardiac Juniors win another nail-biter

Nebraska City’s cardiac kids made it three in a row on Monday night as the home-standing Juniors American Legion baseball team beat Beatrice 6-5 to take control of the Class B Area bracket at Clemmy Holmes Field.

The Nebraska City team has won three games in the tourney, each by one run.

Nebraska City broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh on Monday when Keston Holman reached base after being hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a ground out by Jackson Kreifel and then to third on an error. He scored on a wild pitch and sent the Juniors to victory.

Nebraska City finished with six runs on six hits and had six errors.

Cael Kreifel and Bayler Poston had two hits each. Holman and Nolan Beccard had one hit each.

Holman didn’t get the win on the mound, but he will definitely get credit from the fans for an outstanding outing with 5.1 frames of 13 strikeout work. He walked three and allowed three unearned runs on two hits.

Colton Snyder played a key role in the pitching department for the second straight game. He pitched 1.2 frames, struck out three, walked three and allowed two earned runs on three hits.

Juniors 10, Auburn 9

There were definitely some missed steps and stumbles on Sunday night, but Nebraska City held on by one run and, as a result, glided gracefully into the third round of the winner’s bracket of the Class B Area tournament at Clemmy Holmes after a 10-9 final decision against Auburn.

Nebraska City finished the game with 10 runs on six hits and had six errors. Auburn had seven errors on the night.

Hayden Coyle hit twice, one of them being a triple. Players with singles for Nebraska City were Keston Holman, Tristan Kingery, Jackson Kreifel and Nolan Beccard.

Zach Bassinger got the start on the mound and worked 2.2 frames. He struck out three, walked two and allowed four earned runs on two hits. Coyle worked 2.2 innings of relief, struck out five, walked three and allowed two unearned runs.

Colton Snyder and Holman wrapped up the mound work. Snyder got a pair of outs, one by strikeout, walked one and allowed one earned run on two hits. Holman pitched an inning, struck out two and walked one.

Juniors 6, Springfield 5

Springfield looked to be in control against Nebraska City in round one of the Class B Area bracket, but the tourney host rallied late for the win.

A two-RBI double in the first, combined with a two-run error in the third and a one-run error in the fifth accounted for Springfield’s runs. Nebraska City got a run when Bayler Poston reached on a bunt single and scored on an error later in the first inning.

The score was 5-1 in favor of Springfield after five complete frames.

Nebraska City closed the margin in the sixth. Keston Holman reached on an error and scored on an RBI hit by Zach Bassinger. Tristan Kingery walked and Miles Draus, courtesy running for Kingery, scored on a hit by Hayden Coyle.

A hard line out by Nolan Beccard ended the frame. It was 5-3.

Coyle pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to get Nebraska City back up for its last at bat.

Cael Kreifel reached on an error and the next three batters got free passes on hit-by-pitches. Poston and Holman were to hit to load the bases. And Snyder got a black-and-blue RBI on a hit-by-pitch.

A Kingery RBI single tied the game and nearly won it for Nebraska City but Holman was called out on a close play at the plate.

Springfield still needed two outs. They would get none.

Bassinger got the offense going again with a single and Jackson Kreifel’s RBI single brought the winning run home as Nebraska City won 6-5.

Nebraska City finished with six runs on seven hits with three errors.

Offensive leaders for Nebraska City were Poston, two hits; Bassinger, two hits; and Kreifel, Coyle and Kingery, one hit.

Kreifel pitched four frames, struck out seven, walked four and allowed four runs, one earned, on one hit. Coyle pitched three frames, walked none and allowed one hit and one unearned run.